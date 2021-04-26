Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 4.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Shares of DHR opened at $259.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.08. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $155.61 and a 12-month high of $259.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

