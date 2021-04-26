DAO Maker Hits Market Cap of $141.08 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $7.07 or 0.00013053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $141.08 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00284634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $543.94 or 0.01004111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.22 or 0.00724051 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00025774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,004.08 or 0.99692202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,288,938 coins and its circulating supply is 19,951,555 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

