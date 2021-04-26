Datarius Credit (DTRC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $147.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $99,174.53 and approximately $147.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00064324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.98 or 0.00742455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.24 or 0.07414166 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

