DDKoin (DDK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21,673.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $21,673.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001322 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00032451 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010586 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008352 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003296 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

