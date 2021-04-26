DEAPcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.09 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00064074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00062100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00741070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00094330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.42 or 0.07377104 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

