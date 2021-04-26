Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III’s (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Quiet Period To Expire on May 3rd

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III’s (NASDAQ:DCRCU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 3rd. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ DCRCU opened at $10.01 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

