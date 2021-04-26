Decentralized Machine Learning Hits Market Cap of $603,282.74 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $603,282.74 and $5,254.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00065625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.54 or 0.00744721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00094620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.37 or 0.07886765 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

