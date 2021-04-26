DECOIN Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and $913,771.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003648 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000488 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.82 or 0.00644576 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00014169 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,503,695 coins and its circulating supply is 54,671,143 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

