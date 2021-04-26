Deeper Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.71 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $35.22 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00284634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $543.94 or 0.01004111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.22 or 0.00724051 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00025774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,004.08 or 0.99692202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

