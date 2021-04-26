DeepOnion Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,815.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $5,815.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000784 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00019339 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,468,829 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

