DeepOnion Trading 36.9% Lower Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $4,409.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001169 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020430 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,467,881 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

