Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 121.9% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $376.27 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

