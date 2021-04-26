Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $35,020,000. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 12.4% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $381.15. 27,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,537. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

