DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Achieves Market Cap of $9.18 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $715,281.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.00282738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.51 or 0.00992887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.35 or 0.00729305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,962.22 or 1.00050337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

