DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Down 15.5% This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and $1.06 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003616 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00272482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.10 or 0.01022478 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.21 or 0.00678169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,532.73 or 1.00230859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars.

