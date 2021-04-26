DeFiChain (DFI) Market Cap Hits $1.43 Billion

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $5.60 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00006604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000149 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000284 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001154 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DFI is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 693,847,838 coins and its circulating supply is 405,727,838 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

