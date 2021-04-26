DeHive Price Up 4.9% Over Last 24 Hours (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $3.71 or 0.00006880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $498,068.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00061241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00280902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.97 or 0.01006586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00724532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,834.35 or 0.99801274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

