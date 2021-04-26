DEJAVE Price Hits $917.41 on Top Exchanges (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for $917.41 or 0.01718403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 45.4% against the US dollar. DEJAVE has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $226.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00061229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00279683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.16 or 0.01008040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.70 or 0.00722455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,293.10 or 0.99823924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.