Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Sidoti cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Shares of DENN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,532. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 85.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 115,918 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 18.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Denny’s by 14.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

