DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,904. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

