Deri Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $12.26 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $12.26 million and approximately $761,216.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

