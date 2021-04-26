DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to announce $2.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 million. DermTech posted sales of $1.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year sales of $12.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $14.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.57 million, with estimates ranging from $22.30 million to $34.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $38.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. DermTech has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $39,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,514 shares of company stock worth $1,947,761 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DermTech by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DermTech by 60.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DermTech by 38.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at $4,703,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.