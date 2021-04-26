Dero Price Tops $8.91 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $8.91 or 0.00016631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $93.68 million and $2.48 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 168.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,574.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.22 or 0.04661196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.12 or 0.00463132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $856.27 or 0.01598279 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.48 or 0.00756858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00496041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00061525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.22 or 0.00422259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

