Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DSGN stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.99. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,489. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

