Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 110.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,489. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

