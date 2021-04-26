Desire Trading 29% Lower This Week (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Desire has traded 29% lower against the dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $16,501.95 and approximately $8,998.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,640.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,490.57 or 0.04643070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.03 or 0.00451205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $831.85 or 0.01550790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.27 or 0.00701459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.64 or 0.00480304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00059260 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.10 or 0.00412189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Desire Profile

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

