Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €102.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €102.00 ($120.00) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €87.47 ($102.91) on Monday. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.61.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

