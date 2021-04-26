Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €102.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DG. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

EPA DG opened at €87.47 ($102.91) on Monday. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The company has a fifty day moving average of €89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €83.61.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

