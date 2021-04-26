Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $48.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.
Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
