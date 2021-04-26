Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TATYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TATYY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

