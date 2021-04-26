Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

TWODF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.58. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.