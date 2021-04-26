Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $492,022.60 and approximately $247.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 73.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

