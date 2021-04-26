DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 1,079 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.31, for a total value of $442,724.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total value of $388,968.71.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,566 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $2,020,012.72.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total value of $439,131.42.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $418.77. The stock had a trading volume of 514,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 173.05, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.