DEXTools Market Cap Hits $54.68 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001045 BTC on major exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $54.68 million and $802,653.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

