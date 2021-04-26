dForce Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, dForce has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $3.14 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00064324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.98 or 0.00742455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.24 or 0.07414166 BTC.

About dForce

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

