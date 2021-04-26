dHedge DAO Price Reaches $2.70 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $27.10 million and $2.79 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00064965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00061304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.15 or 0.00748567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00093984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.01 or 0.07557239 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.