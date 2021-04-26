DIA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43.91 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, DIA has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $3.69 or 0.00006856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $152.83 million and approximately $43.91 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00064766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.74 or 0.00744790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.88 or 0.07627299 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

