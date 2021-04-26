Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $44.81. 10,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 9,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Diageo alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.