Diamond Price Hits $2.02 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Diamond has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $13,535.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002531 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00115039 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,591,974 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.