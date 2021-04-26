DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €14.61 ($17.19) and last traded at €14.67 ($17.26). Approximately 63,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.78 ($17.39).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.50 ($20.59).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.