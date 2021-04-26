Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,115 shares of company stock worth $877,629 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

