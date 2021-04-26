Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.44.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,115 shares of company stock worth $877,629 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of DRNA stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $30.92.
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.