DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Down 3.1%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) shares were down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.30 and last traded at $83.30. Approximately 9,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,834,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,180 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

