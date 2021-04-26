DIGG (DIGG) Tops One Day Volume of $399,808.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 67.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, DIGG has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $40.15 million and approximately $399,808.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $45,781.02 or 0.85962507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00061173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00285425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $531.89 or 0.00998731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.61 or 0.00733449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,428.20 or 1.00321527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

