Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stake Increased by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Digimarc comprises 5.0% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Digimarc worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.00. 1,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,839. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a market cap of $640.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.21. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%. The business had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

