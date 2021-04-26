Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.07. 1,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 172,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.21.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter.
About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
