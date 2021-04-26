Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.07. 1,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 172,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

