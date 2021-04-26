Digital Insurance Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $933.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $923,139.58 and $933.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.22 or 0.00738352 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003826 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.