Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.22.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $149.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

