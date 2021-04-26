DigitalBits Market Capitalization Achieves $50.75 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $50.75 million and approximately $919,581.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.45 or 0.00510546 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005729 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026020 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.35 or 0.02519659 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000335 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io



DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

