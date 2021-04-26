Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0226

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $842,062.29 and approximately $53.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,766.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,480.33 or 0.04613180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.22 or 0.00454234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $832.06 or 0.01547558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.01 or 0.00742123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.79 or 0.00488762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00059916 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.12 or 0.00411265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004287 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,285,098 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

