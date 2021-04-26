DigitalNote Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.05 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $26.05 million and approximately $304,124.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.47 or 0.00699311 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 297.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,038,882,142 coins and its circulating supply is 4,892,006,153 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.